There were plenty of recommendations from speakers at a public hearing on changes to the subdivision ordinance on Tuesday evening before the Laurens County Council.
Second reading of the ordinance was delayed for the next two council meetings.
Another public hearing is possible before final reading, the council was told. The issue before council stems from public complaints about Planning Commission-approved subdivisions now under construction south of Fountain Inn, and whether the county needs a Zoning Ordinance so developers have a clear understanding of what is required of them when they target Laurens County for growth.
Council Vice-Chairman Jeff Carroll made the motion for an ordinance changes delay.
“Smart growth is important to our county’s future,” Carroll said.
Proposed revisions to the Subdivision Ordinance (buffers, open spaces etc) are being reviewed by the county’s administrator, planner, attorney, and others. Council wants to be sure all changes are applicable to conditions in Laurens County. Carroll expressed concern that under the revised ordinance a landowner could be subject to fines if they cut trees of a certain width then sell the land for development - technically, that land would be in violation of a subdivision ordinance provision.
Laurens County does not have zoning.
But that doesn’t mean there is nothing in place regulating subdivisions, the council said, and all have gone through a review process. What’s in place is not strong enough to fight off the surge in high-density, small houses on small lots subdivisions which, one speaker said, conditions throughout the country have shown, eventually turn into what he called “ghettos.”
Franklin, Tennessee, a satellite community of Nashville, was held up as a model. That’s where country music stars have built their estates, and developed a vibrant downtown, because of government decisions made years ago favoring certain kinds of growth.
“Laurens could be a jewel of South Carolina,” with the right expertise, the council was told.
The County has a Subdivision Ordinance, and it is administered by the County Planning Commission (meets the third Tuesday of each month). Until relatively recently, the commission had no means to legally deny variances to the established ordinance, so some high-density subdivisions were approved especially along Friendship Church Road. Another developer went to court and won, through a settlement, the right to build a subdivision.
But residents of this area want no more - council received a petition of 250 signatures asking for development to be stopped.
Laurens County has a 2-month moratorium in place on subdivisions of 10 or more houses.
Council has been told it could take up to 2 years to develop and implement a Zoning Ordinance that would stand up to legal challenges.
In other business Tuesday evening, council recognized American Legion Post 25 for its civic work; and gave the 2nd of 3 readings for Project Duke, a $16 Million investment to create 85 jobs - a public hearing when the company is identified is required before final reading.
The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month in the council chambers, second floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
