Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo.
Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
The others who spoke before council talked about the revised Subdivision Ordinance, an abandoned cemetery in a proposed subdivision, and trash on Pinehaven Street Extension and Suber Road. On the trash issue, the speaker was referred to the Laurens City Council, since the area is in the city limits, for a possible collaboration between city and county to have the area patrolled and to have video cameras installed. The revised Subdivision Ordinance is up for council final approval on Oct. 11.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said in his experience the SC DOT will not move forward with a road closing if the local governing body objects. Nevertheless, a hearing about the matter was set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, he said.
Cruickshanks added that he would get out the word if the hearing is cancelled and the SC DOT rules against the road closing request. One speaker said the people who want the road closed are concerned about litter and trash, adding to laughter that most roads in South Carolina would have to be closed if there were issues with litter.
Cruickshanks said the county objection cited the “vital importance” to public safety for the road to stay open. Residents said emergency vehicles would have to go “the long way around” to get to houses on either end of the road if it is closed.
In other business, council conducted a public hearing and ordinance approval for Europastry, a company that will acquire the former Muffin Mam building in the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens. A company that serves clients in more than 80 countries, Europastry plans to invest $23 million and hire 155 people at the Laurens site.
On a motion by Council Member Luke Rankin, council agreed to retain the McCall Environmental law firm to study a proposed waste management ordinance that would govern potential “undesirable development” in Laurens County. The cost is capped at $7,500, and the money will come from Fund 156 - Special Projects.
Rankin said the matter was discussed by the council’s Committee on Health and Emergency Services, which met June 30 and Aug. 18.
Rankin said part of the discussion centered on a proposal last year to install a wastewater evaporation facility on a property north of Clinton. Although withdrawn after public protest, the proposal could go back to the permitting stage at any time, Rankin said.
He also indicated there has been a potential “undesirable development” proposed for his council district.
“The company that owns the land near Clinton could move forward with the permitting process again,” Rankin said.
Later, he thanked his fellow council members “for action protecting Laurens County, as we are growing and developing, from unwanted industry.”
County Administrator Thomas Higgs asked for a specific scope of work before retaining the law firm for a professional services agreement. Rankin said the committee members, and any council member interested, would sit down with Higgs and map out a scope of work.
Council approved an easement for Duke Energy to provide electricity to the new Evidence Storage Facility of the Sheriff’s Office at the Johnson Detention Center (a Capital Projects Sales Tax project) and approved an agreement with the State to house juvenile suspects arrested and charged with serious offenses.
Council members thanked Casey Bolton for his work since 2020 as the human resources director for the Laurens County, upon his upcoming retirement. Bolton worked for many years in emergency medical management and in Greenville County human resources. Council authorized Higgs, following an executive session, to begin the search for a new human resources director.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson announced that after Oct. 11, the council will relocate its meetings as exterior work will begin Oct. 2 on the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens (a Capital Projects Sales Tax project).
