Laurens County Council Member Brown Patterson asked for, and was granted, an addition to the council’s Jan. 28 regular meeting agenda. He wanted everyone in the audience who had a role in savings the lives of 300 animals in recent weeks in Laurens County to stand.
The standers were greeted with a round of applause.
In addition to an alleged “puppy mill” near Ware Shoals and about 30 dogs bound with heavy chains near Fountain Inn, investigators last Saturday recovered eight malnourished horses. These have been adopted by a horse rescue in Aiken.
Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with two of the alleged animal abuse cases. “Things always come in 3’s,” Patterson said, in praising the work of Laurens County Animal Control and Sheriff’s deputies and their partners. The Humane Society of America stepped in to assist Laurens County with the heavy volume of dogs found to be alleged abuses.
It’s been going on a long time in Laurens County. Two years ago, Champ the dog was rescued from near starvation at a residence near Laurens and adopted by a rescue in New York. The matter caught the attention of the New York City media and it sent Champ’s story worldwide. The Upstate advocacy group, Fight Like a Champ, grew from this incident; the woman who was “taking care” of Champ has not been prosecuted.
Also, Laurens County does not have an anti-tethering ordinance.
“Never once did I hear the officers complain” about the work or the conditions, Geoff Brown, the county’s animal control director, told WYFF-TV, which sent a multi-media journalist to cover the meeting.
Judges in Anderson and Laurens have ordered that the seized dogs can be kept by rescues. Otherwise, the animals’ custody eventually will revert to their owners.
Patterson cited these organizations as partners with Laurens County Animal Control in addressing the three alleged cruelty cases:
The Humane Society of the United States, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, animal-care organizations in Charleston, Greenville, Nashville, Aiken (and Cashiers-Highlands, N.C.), PAWS, Izzie’s Pond, Laurens and Holmes animal hospitals, No Kill SC, the ASPCA, Laurens County EMS, the Heart of LC Animal Control, and the Laurens County Humane Society.
In other business, the county council on a 6-0-1 vote agreed to designate public land on the north side of the Historic Courthouse for an Armed Services Monument. Speaking for a group that has been working five years on the plan, Marine Corps veteran King Dixon of Laurens said it was one of the proudest moments of his event-filled life.
“I can’t think of a more fitting use of public property,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said.
“It’s something that Laurens County needs,” Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood said. He asked Laurens/Greenwood County Veterans Affairs Director Carey Bolt to delay his retirement long enough to dedicate the proposed monument.
The monument will be paid for by the sale of brick pavers and donations. Leftover money will pay for refurbishing the existing War Memorials around the Square in downtown Laurens. Wood pointed out there is no monument to those who served in the First Gulf War or the ongoing War on Terror (after 9/11, 2001).
The monument’s continuing development will go hand-in-hand with a renovation of the Historic Courthouse, with a $700,000 local appropriation. A full renovation would cost $3 million, the council has been told, and a “show-place” renovation of Laurens County’s iconic building would cost $10 million.
The group spearheading the monument is a 501c19 organization. Patterson abstained from the vote until all legalities are satisfied; this was the first of three required readings for the land authorization ordinance.
Dixon and Bolt presented a video, “An Opportunity To Make History,” which describes the monument. A world-renowned monument company in Georgia will craft the Laurens County Armed Forces Memorial.
