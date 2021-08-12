As “the smaller partner” in county projects, Clinton expects sometimes to be disappointed in the outcome, a Laurens County Councilman said, but the decision to move the LCDC office to Laurens is “a serious mistake.”
Critics believe the economic development group will become “too much Laurens” when the move happens around the first of the year.
Proponents believe it will give industrial prospects a look at a vibrant community.
David Tribble took to the council members’ comments time of the Aug. 10 meeting to address the matter. He said he will bring opposition to the move to the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, School District 56, and the City of Clinton – all of which have seats on the board of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson, who sits on the LCDC board, said he supports the move. He said “quality of life” in Laurens County is not visible enough where the LCDC is now – with the Chamber of Commerce in the Professional Park between Clinton and Laurens.
He said “back in the day” there might have been a reason for the agencies to be in a building together, between the two supporting cities, but times change. The Midtown Building looks out over the Historic Courthouse and monument square in downtown Laurens, with City Hall next door, the Laurens County Museum around the block, and bars, restaurants, and businesses nearby.
But Tribble said where LCDC is now, the Professional Park, has more occupied buildings than does downtown Laurens. “Every service for Laurens County is within a stone’s throw of the LCDC” now at the Professional Park, Tribble said.
To make community projects viable, Tribble said, “Clinton joined with Laurens.” But he said the office move was voted on by the economic development board with Clinton’s interest not in mind.
Patterson said, “Clinton did its own economic development corporation. If you’re going to play on the full team, you don’t take your own ball.”
Patterson said a LCDC board member who works outside the county recommended the move – so prospects could see more of the county and its vitality when they visit LCDC. He said the fact that The Midtown Building does not have an elevator for the LCDC’s 2nd floor office is mitigated by the fact that there is a 1st floor conference room.
LCDC President/CEO Jon Coleman and Chamber President/CEO Amanda Munyan are working out details of the two agencies’ separation agreement.
