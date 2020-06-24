Laurens County Council has adopted a $33 million operations budget, a $3 million fire service budget, a full tax rebate from the LOST (local option sales tax), and a $35 million list of projects to be funded with The Capital Initiative – Pennies for Progress 1-cent increase to the sales tax – if it passes the voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
Some members objected that the 1-cent sales tax list gives 30% of the money to projects in the City of Clinton, but the chairman of a study committee, Walter Hughes III, said the panel could not make governments and groups step forward with projects they were interested in funding. He said weeks of study and much public input had gone into the list. A first reading was given to the projects list ordinance – Aug. 14 is the deadline to send the ordinance to state elections for inclusion on the general election ballot in Laurens County.
Council Member Brown Patterson said he felt “lied to and deceived” by the projects list. He said the City of Laurens agreed to not submit projects if the Historic Courthouse was included for full renovation, but just $3 million is earmarked for that $10 million project. Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood, member Kemp Younts and Patterson voted “no” on the capital projects referendum ordinance.
Wood was the lone council member to vote against the $33 million operations budget. He said it contains 11 new-hires for the county government – “If that’s not growing government, I don’t know what is, and a $10 increase in the vehicle fee, in a time of high unemployment and this virus,” he said.
Council also decided to conduct its next meetings with the public in the council chambers – because of the Coronavirus, the audience has been limited to invited guests and meetings are live-streamed on the county website. A majority of council rejected a motion that would require everyone attending to wear a face-mask.
“I won’t wear one,” Patterson said.
Instead, council gave unanimous approval to a motion encouraging masks and requiring public seating at social-distances (6 ft apart). Patterson said if that was applied to the council, they would have to spread out 42 ft. The distancing applies to the audience.
Laurens County Council is sponsoring a mass-gathering picnic of appreciation for its workforce this Friday at the County Park. A DHEC – Carolina Health testing site (500 tests available) was conducted June 24 at Clinton High School. The City of Clinton conducted its Rhythm on the Rails festival June 19-20, with a special permit by the SC Department of Commerce, the agency charged with case-by-case lifting of mass-gathering restrictions and business closings.
