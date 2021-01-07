Laurens County conducted a swearing in ceremony for officials on Jan. 5, in the county council chambers of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.
Sworn in were Council District 1 member Diane Anderson, Council District 2 member Luke Rankin, Council District 3 member Garrett McDaniel, Council District 7 member David Tribble (quarantining), and Coroner Vickie Cheek.
Taking their oaths of office earlier were Clerk of Court Michelle Simmons (quarantining), and Sheriff Don Reynolds.
The new and re-elected members of the Laurens County Council will have their first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.