Laurens County Council is making preparations to adopt a $33.6 million general operations budget, a spending plan 4.9% higher than this year’s budget.
A majority of council decided Tuesday not to increase the salary of the lowest paid county employees. These are the garbage station attendees, many of whom are retired and receiving Social Security - the county workforce is receiving a 1.8% pay raise, the national rate of inflation.
Council Member Diane Anderson said $10 per hour should be the minimum pay for anyone working for Laurens County. Raising these lowest-paid employees from $8.88/hour to $10/hour would have cost the county $40,000.
County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield said the jobs are hard to fill, but he worried some current attendees might have to quit because a raise would put them over the legal limit for salary under Social Security.
The council will give final reading to its budget on June 23. The spending plans includes a $10 per registered vehicle fee increase, to start tackling $40 million in deficient roads. Property taxes are not going to increase. The County is realizing an additional $2 million per year in revenues from residential growth in Northern Laurens County, the spill-over from fast-growing Simpsonville.
Also on June 23, council will give first reading to an ordinance placing an additional 1-cent sales tax question on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot.
The 16 projects to be funded by $35 million that this new tax is expected to generate were not announced to the council. These projects must be listed on the ballot question.
Capital Sales Tax Committee Chairman Walter Hughes said a citizens committee studying the projects has recommended projects in the areas of: Recreation, Emergency Services, Economic Development, Infrastructure, Community Enrichment, and Education.
Re-habbing the former Martha Dendy School in Clinton into an adult education center is on the list, Hughes said.
The price-tag for 16 projects (17 were submitted to the committee for consideration) comes in at $34,890,138 - with bond issuance fees, it will be right at $35 million, Hughes said. The tax must sunset after 8 years.
Originally, the tax was estimated to bring in $51 million.
Those estimates were revised downward because of the economic slowdown caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to say what a wonderful job Walter Hughes has done. It was a pleasure being on this committee. Walter has done an outstanding job as our leader,” committee member Dr. John Irwin said.
Hughes and Irwin joined the meeting remotely, because of restrictions on attendance placed by the Coronavirus. Council conducted the meeting in the main courtroom of the Hillcrest Square Judicial - Services - Administration Center in Laurens.
Its normal meeting place - second floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens - was being used in the reporting of June 9 election results.
Note: The County Budget - Total revenues and expenditures for FY2019-20 was $32,063,973; total revenues and expenditures projected for FY20-21 are $33,632,014.
