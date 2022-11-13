Meeting in the building where General Election votes were to be tabulated, the Laurens County Council took actions that could result in more than $75 million in economic development coming to the county.
One project - Project Supply which has been identified as Motor City Racks - is the third new industry this year announced for an existing building. It is going into the former BF Shaw building near Laurens.
This is a $25 million project creating 88 new jobs and receiving 3rd and final reading of its fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance. Read for the first time by title only was an ordinance for Project Tempo, an investment of $49.65 million estimated to create 53 jobs. The name of the company making this investment will be revealed at 3rd and final ordinance reading next month.
Project Supply officials attended the Nov. 9 Laurens County Council meeting with Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation. The meeting was held in the new Elections & Veterans Office in Laurens, because the meeting’s usual location, The Historic Courthouse, is undergoing an exterior renovation of more than $3 million. The council finished its work with about an hour to go before the polls closed around the county, and statewide, at 7 p.m.
It was the first election to be tabulated in this building, a renovated Winn-Dixie, since votes used to be tabulated at the Elections Office in the Historic Courthouse basement.
The new building enhances security for the ballots, the council was told.
Laurens County Council also gave the 2nd of 3 required readings to a new Mobile Home Ordinance, necessitated by the council’s recent approval of a new Subdivision Ordinance.
Council approved changes, suggested by Council Member Kemp Younts, to porch-size requirements and when handrails are required, pending additional study for 3rd and final reading. That is scheduled for Nov. 22, with a public hearing.
Council also gave 1st reading to amendments to the Animal Control Ordinance, allowing for possible arrests the first time officers are called to a scene (normally, it’s just a citation or warning) if the abuse to animals is bad enough, in an officer’s judgment.
Judges also would have the option of “stepping up” the penalty in the case of repeat offenses, the council was told.
Council Member Diane Anderson suggested a study of raises for members of the Laurens County Council - the last raises were given 25 years ago, she said. The staff was directed to study these salaries compared to those in other places. The motion passed 5-0-2; Council Chairman Brown Patterson and Council Member Luke Rankin abstained from voting, although both said they would make their feelings known before final approval of any council raises.
The council also heard from Anderson that a study is needed on water availability on Apple Orchard Road, west of Clinton.
She said a modular home burned recently and fire trucks went to two separate locations to fill with water, because not enough water was available to fight the fire. Anderson said the community is growing and “there is a water line out there but it’s not large enough to pump water; each time (there’s a fire) it is going to be traumatic and they will lose their home.” The Fire Service was directed to determine what apparatus, if any, is needed to better fight fires in this rural area.
In comments, council members talked about voting, the undefeated Clinton High Football Red Devils, the quarterly financial statement, officials and employees who had lost family members, and a groundbreaking for improvements at the historic Rosemont Plantation, on Shrine Club Road near Lake Greenwood, as part of Laurens County’s observance of the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War.
