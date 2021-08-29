While most of the building will sit empty for a time, Laurens County Council is moving forward with a plan to relocate Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs to the old Winn Dixie building in Laurens.
It is near a former bank that was converted into School District 55 offices, and near a former shopping center that was converted into the Hillcrest Square Judicial-Services-Administration Center.
Council minutes show that a unanimous council authorized the strip-center purchase for $760,000 at its June 8 meeting, following a closed session discussion of “contractual matter - buildings and grounds.” Redevelopment experts from the Thomas & Hutton company presented preliminary plans at council’s Aug. 24 meeting. (These plans can be viewed on the county website, find Administration - County Council, look under Aug. 24 agenda packet.)
Once offices are built for Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs, 41,000 sq ft in the building will be available for future upfitting. Part of the work will be asbestos abatement.
This will be a $4.5 Million construction project - $5.7 Million with the new offices and full stabilization of the building. No funding source was identified at the Aug. 24 meeting.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson told design-build representatives that, based on the drawings, there is “nowhere near” enough space for Veterans Affairs. The council was told they had to “guess” at how much VA would need for office space - the problem can be dealt with by redesigning the common lobby for both agencies.
Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs have to move out of the first floor of the Historic Court because Phase 3 Interior renovation plans call for an elevator and a large display hall on the first floor. Redesigned council chambers will be on the second floor. If the Historic Courthouse renovation builds out with all its alternates, the cost would be $7.2 Million.
Phase 2 Exterior renovations will be funded by $3.55 Million from the Capital Projects Sales Tax and $500,000 from a state historical grant.
It is a $2.5 Million base-bid project - $3.8 Million with recommended alternates.
At the old Winn Dixie building, signs at the driveway say the property is “Sold” and large dumpsters restrict access. The building has a very large front parking lot, and plans call for a gated, employees’ rear parking lot. Demolition, asbestos abatement, new HVAC, fire-suppression sprinklers, and a full roof replacement are part of the initial work to convert the building to county offices.
It will take 8 months for construction - 13 months for a full stabilization of the building. Thomas & Hutton will do additional work on the floor plan, and on the timeline for phase one.
The Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs agencies will have a common lobby, an area for absentee voting, classroom, and offices. Voter Registration also needs a secure, climate-controlled room for voting machines storage and elections security, so the Voters office staff and board were interested spectators in the audience of the Aug. 24 meeting.
