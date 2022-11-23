A sharply divided Laurens County Council has moved forward, on a 4-3 vote, an ordinance that will give the council members a raise.
Final reading and a public hearing will be held Dec. 13, along with final action for an industrial project incentive, Project Tempo, and major revisions to the county’s Mobile Home Ordinance, necessitated by changes in the county’s Subdivision Ordinance.
It’s the first council raise in more than 20 years. It might not go into effect until 2025, based on existing state law governing how government officials can approve raises for themselves.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson and Council Members Kemp Younts and Luke Rankin voted “no”. Rankin said service on the Laurens County Council requires “a servant’s heart” and isn’t about money.
He later clarified that he believes all on council serve with “a servant’s heart.” Council Member Shirley Clark said she, too, believes in “a servant’s heart,” but as long as the job carries a salary, that pay should not be stuck at a 20- to 25-years-ago level.
“The cost of living has risen for us all. I do think it’s time - Laurens County is growing and growing fast. If we serve on County Council, we have to move, too, not stand still for 25 years, that’s my opinion.”
County documents show how much the proposed raise will be.
The raise is proposed to be about $3,700/annual for council members - more for Chairman and Vice-chairman positions.
If council makes the proposed raise effective, most members will be paid $13,500/annual. The Vice-Chair position will be paid $16,000/annual (that’s the base + $2,500). The Chair position will be paid $18,500 (that’s the base + $5,000).
Under the current ordinance, most council positions are paid at $9,788/annual - Vice-Chair, $10,154/annual, and Chair, $10,495/annual.
Council has received as part of its agenda packet the South Carolina Association of Counties FY 2022 Wage and Salary Report for Councilman Salary, Vice Chair Salary and Chairman Salary.
Council Member Diane Anderson brought up the matter of Council salary at the Nov. 8 meeting and it was added to the agenda for discussion. Council Chairman Brown Patterson and Council Member Luke Rankin did not vote on the motion for 1st Reading - Title Only (abstained) pending more information.
Anderson “communicated that compensation for County Council has not been addressed or changes in many years,” according to the minutes.
If passed on final reading, the raise will not become effective until the date of commencement of terms of at least two members of the council elected at the next general election following the ordinance enactment, according to the 2nd reading draft ordinance.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said the county is seeking an informal opinion from the SC Attorney General’s Office on when to make the raise effective, if it passes 3rd and final reading.
The raise ordinance was part of the council’s 90-minute regular meeting on Tuesday. The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month - the meetings are open to the public, at the Voter Registration & Veterans Affairs Building, 105 Bolt Dr., Laurens, because the normal meeting place, the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens, is undergoing exterior renovations.
In other business, the council received Laurens County’s official designation as a Keep American Beautiful community in an update from Courtney Stonell, who works through the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. She said she will need everyone to pitch in for an upcoming, countywide clean-up.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs reported on a SC DHEC grant for EMS equipment, after the county shows the capacity to provide matching funds. He said the new equipment can be made available for a demonstration to council.
Council held a public hearing about a modified Mobile Home Ordinance, setting 5 or more units as the definition of a mobile home park, and taking the definitions away from manufactured housing park. The ordinance complies with state laws and regulations not applying to campers and RVs for this designation. If a person wants to set up a mobile home but has not yet received an inspection from DHEC, that person will have to operate under the new ordinance; permits granted after inspections are “grandfathered” into the former ordinance.
The second of three readings was given to modifications in the Animal Control Ordinance, allowing the Sheriff’s Office to “get ahead of the wave” as new residential development crops up countywide.
Council agreed to spend $75,000 in budgeted money for a maintenance agreement with Central Square for its CAD (911 emergency response) system, moving the contract from a calendar year to the fiscal year. Higgs said 80% of this money is reimbursable to the county by the state as an essential service.
Council agreed to grant a 25 ft easement to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission for an expansion of water service. This involves industrial and residential growth in the ZF Transmissions/Wells Road area of Gray Court-Owings in Northern Laurens County.
