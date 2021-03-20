Laurens County Council has named an interim director of Emergency Medical Services in light of the abrupt resignation of a director with 26 years service to the county.
As a result of Thursday night’s council meeting - 2 hours and 10 minutes of which was in closed session - council named Kevin Uldrick as Interim Director of Laurens County EMS. He replaces Matt Pennington, but the circumstances around Pennington leaving the county position were unclear.
Council did not mention Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime, who is on leave. Dale Satterfield is the Acting County Administrator, in addition to being the Public Works Director.
It was unclear if Caime’s leave is paid or unpaid, or if Satterfield’s salary has been increased. The County has not issued a statement about Caime, who came to work for Laurens County 4 years ago. He presented a FY21 budget outline on March 9; by March 10 he was declared to be still on the county payroll but on leave, and replaced for an unspecified length of time by Satterfield.
Also March 9, Council approved a contract with Prisma to have 2 Prisma ambulances stationed in the county, for a cost to Laurens County of $720 per day.
County Attorney Sandy Cruickhanks’ office released the contract March 11, after it had been executed - it goes into effect April 5.
It was not immediately clear if the 3 matters - Pennington’s resignation, Caime’s leave of absence, and the ambulances contract - are related. The ambulances are stationed in Laurens and Gray Court.
None of the parties mentioned here - Caime, Satterfield, Cruickshanks, Pennington, or Uldrick - met with the council Thursday evening. The meeting was held at the Hillcrest Square Administrative Center.
Laurens County Council meets again on March 23.
