By a 4-3 vote, Laurens County Council has approved a map that will guide its elections this year. It re-districts council seats based on results of the 2020 Census.
Council received a map from state demographers that kept the 2 seats in which a minority candidates has a better than average chance of winning. Then, county officials “improved” on the minority districts, increasing their likelihood of being won by a minority candidate.
That second map received a motion for approval on 3rd and final reading at the council’s March 8 meeting. But Council Member Diane Anderson objected, saying that the map provided by the state was sufficient and did not need “improving.” Anderson and Shirley Clark are the only two women and the only two people of color on the 7-member council.
The motion was withdrawn (for “Map 4”), and a motion to approve the map provided by state map-drawers (“Map 3”) was substituted. Council Member Luke Rankin noted that, in his district, voters who normally expect to be voting for one person, now will be voting for a different candidate. Anderson said sometimes that cannot be helped, and the state map-drawers made their recommendations without “a dog in the fight.”
Map 3 won approval with Anderson, Clark, David Tribble and Kemp Younts voting “yes.” Younts’ district - District 1, Fountain Inn - is the county’s fastest growing district.
Rankin, Brown Patterson and Jeff Carroll voted “no.”
There were no public comments during a required public hearing before 3rd and final reading of the redistricting ordinance.
“We have never brought two maps to the table. I’ve been here for three of these (redistricting votes),” Anderson said.
“We had two in 2010,” Sandy Cruickshanks, the county attorney, said.
“I thought Map 3 was the one we were going with. I prefer Map 3, pretty much,” Clark said.
Map 3 was a reconfiguration of maps the county sent to state officials, who sent it back with their approval. The county “improved on it” and sent the state Map 4, and was sent it back also with approval. It made District 3 and 6 “more” majority-minority council seats, council was told.
But Anderson said, “They (state officials) looked at it without emotion. They don’t have a dog in the fight. We manipulated what they sent us.”
“I take exception to (the word) ‘manipulated’,” Cruckshanks said.
Later during the public comments time, Rev. David Kennedy, president of the Laurens County NAACP, “commended” the council for its role in redistricting, especially the members who voted with Anderson and Clark.
“Across the nation, voter rights are under attack,” Kennedy said. “I compliment Misses Anderson and Clark for standing up tonight. I compliment the council; you put forth a good effort, especially those who voted with them tonight.”
Following an unusual first-of-the-meeting executive session to discuss “economic development,” Council later took first action on a resolution and ordinance for Project Trapezoid.
It could bring a $257 Million investment and 549 new jobs to Laurens County. The ordinance ties the project to the massive ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court-Owings, now at 3,000 employees. The ordinance is for a 40-year fee-in-lieu-of-taxes.
Such an investment is “always something to celebrate,” Council Chairman Brown Patterson said.
