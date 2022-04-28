Action has begun at the County level to entice an industry to invest $17.2 million and bring 135 new jobs to the City of Clinton’s spec building off I-26 at Hwy 72.
This was Clinton’s second spec building - the first was leased by General Electric’s wind turbine research branch, moving from Greenville.
The new industry’s name has not yet been revealed.
It is Project Dogwood. At the Laurens County Council’s April 26 meeting, it received approval of an enticement resolution, first reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance, designation as the first industry in a new multi-county industrial park, and acceptance of a state grant to facilitate the project.
Another prospect, Project Duke, also was given that acceptance of state money approval by the council. Its details will be announced later, the council was told.
Added to the agenda, council gave 3rd and final reading to an ordinance authorizing the latest expansion of the massive ZF Transmissions plant in Gray Court-Owings.
For Project Dogwood, Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, said the new industry will be designed for an industrial area similar to the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens.
Money generated from the business will go to a fund for maintenance and enhancement of the park, controlled by representatives of the City of Clinton and county council members Dianne Anderson and David Tribble, as the members whose districts most closely involve Clinton (District 6 and 7). That keeps the maintenance issues from having to return to the full county council for approval every time money needs to be spent.
The state grants to facilitate Projects Dogwood and Duke will be $100,000 each. Additional approvals and information will be forthcoming from the County Council’s upcoming meetings, the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. These ordinances required 3 readings and a public hearing.
Project Dogwood also was listed on a public agenda two months ago. The Clinton Economic Development Corporation discussed two contracts for the project in closed session at its March 29 meeting, along with two contracts related to the sale of property in Clinton III. Coleman said Project Dogwood will come up again at the Clinton City Council’s May 2 meeting.
It is Clinton’s second industrial win this year - Blue Diamond is hiring for maintenance personal at its manufacturing facility going into the former Shaw Lumber/Anderson Hardwoods plant on Torrington Road, just outside the city - the road runs from Clinton past the Laurens County Airport and the Armory, to Laurens.
In other action, the county council gave the first of three readings to its general operations budget, using figures from last year, when taxes were levied to raise $12,945,000. The council can, if it wants to, increase spending by 5.07% which is the current rate of inflation.
The Fire Budget was also approved by title, and council agreed to send all the local sales tax money back to the treasury for property tax relief (rather than keep some for operations, as allowed by state law).
County Administrator Thomas Higgs was authorized to seek professional services to develop a zoning ordinance. It will take about 2 years for it to come to a council vote.
