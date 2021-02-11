Laurens County Council has taken action on 4 items of business designed to strengthen economic development.
The 4 recommendations were made by the council’s economic development committee, and action was taken by the full council at its latest meeting. Some go into effect right away, and one is an ordinance requiring 3 readings and a public hearing.
The action comes during a very active time for industrial announcements in Laurens County. ZF Transmissions has announced a $200 million, 500 new jobs expansion of its already massive Gray Court-Owings plant (2,200 employees). ISO Poly will invest an additional $5 million in its local plant, and development of Project Gray, an existing industry/European company, will invest $50 million and will create 39 new jobs. Meiden America Inc. Switchgear, Fountain Inn, also is bringing in 41 jobs.
In new economic development action, the Laurens County Council has amended terms of the Hunter Industrial Park agreement to allow a committee - not the full council - to spend money generated from businesses there. This money comes from FILOTs (fees in lieu of taxes) that industries pay, and is designed to enhance the industrial park in Laurens (near the Walmart Distribution Center).
Council has agreed to a Master Park Agreement for The Connexial Center, Laurens County’s newest industrial area, off I-385 near Simpsonville. The park includes a spec building being marketed by the Laurens Electric Cooperative; the area is a partnership among the Co-op, Laurens County Development Corporation, and the SC Commerce Department.
Both agreements passed on unanimous votes.
Council agreed to receive more money than it receives now from the Octagon 1 industrial area. Money is split among the county general fund, two county special funds, and school districts. Laurens County will receive 60% of the money generated there, compared to 40% it now receives. Schools will get 30%, the county’s special projects fund will get 2.5%, and the county’s economic development reinvestment fund will get 7.5%.
Council has to approve expenditures from these two special funds.
Council Member Garrett McDaniel voted “no” to the motion, and Council Member Diane Anderson abstained from voting. Newly elected Council Member David Tribble said he was voting “yes,” but stressed that in the future all these FILOT agreements should be uniform in how money is dispersed - County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks said he is working toward making all 48 Laurens County-Industrial FILOT agreements uniform in nature.
In a final action, council in effect increased the amount of money it gives to the LCDC to hunt for industries.
As it is now, LCDC uses a $360,000 county appropriation to help fund its 3-person staff (investors and events add to this amount).
In the future, LCDC will be entitled to 5% of the money generated by FILOTs - this is designed to give LCDC an “incentive” to find, recruit and locate more industries in Laurens County. It will mean about $100,000 more going to the LCDC in the future than now, based on current investment numbers. The motion passed 6-0-1, with Anderson abstaining from the vote.
Laurens County Council also approved a design for 2 large welcoming signs to be placed on I-26 and I-385, and agreed to spend $9,500 for first phase planning for the new Laurens County Sheriff’s Department Evidence Storage Facility. This overall $1,964,520 project (5,432 sq ft) is one of 16 projects to be funded by $35 million generated by The Capital Initiative 1-cent sales tax increase, approved by voters Nov. 3, 2020. Planning is proceeding on the 15 other projects, as well.
The sales tax increase goes into effect later this year.
The evidence building will be designed to fit into a new LCSO/Coroner’s Office building if Laurens County decides to build one in the future. The building will be at the Johnson Detention Center site, between Laurens and Clinton.
