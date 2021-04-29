A fee equivalent to 20% of the first-year salary of the new Laurens County Administrator will go to a search firm, FGP International of Greenville, if the county council picks one of its recommendations for the open position.
The new administrator will replace Jon Caime, who was let go after a majority of council voted to exercise the option to terminate his contract.
The council has never said why Caime was let go. He came to Laurens County from Hart County, Georgia.
Council approved a contract with FGP (Finding Great People) at its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Members also received a COVID-19 update and gave the 2nd of 3 readings to a new Litter Ordinance, and agendaed action on an Old Dairy Road relocation and conveyance, a scanner and X-ray inspection equipment for the Hillcrest Square government center, transferring equipment and funds from solid waste to the roads and bridges department, a resolution about REWA property, and through a standing agenda item, considered the appointments to county boards, commissions and committees.
Related to the County Administrator position, Dale Satterfield, the public works director, is the interim administrator. He had a similar experience when he worked for the City of Clinton.
The search firm agreement requires a $1,500 fee to get the process started through FGP. “Recognizing the importance of recruiting a new County Administrator, and the trust you will place in FGP by partnering with us, we are pleased to guarantee our placement for a period of 12 months. If the new County Administrator leaves or is terminated due to performance before that time, FGP will conduct a search for a replacement at no charge (excluding expenses). All bills must be paid within 60 days of the candidate start date to activate the placement guarantee,” the placement company says under professional guarantees.
Council’s vote for the search firm contract was unanimous, and the money will come from the county contingency funds.
The contract includes a provision to have 10 stakeholders meet with finalists, along with meetings with council members and others. The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act mandates that the 3 finalists for a public position like this will be named to the public. Sometimes local governments arrange public meet-and-greet sessions between finalists and the public, before hiring.
The search firm says its service “include sourcing, recruitment, screening, and presentations of candidates whose motivations and experiences are in line with the specifications of the position profile.”
This will be a nationwide search, the “search agreement” document says.
There is an optional Profile XT assessment, as well; and the company says its commitment includes “publishing of a candidate dashboard that outlines percent match for the role for all high potential leaders in the process utilizing Profile XT data, performance model (Profiles International), and competency model results.”
The company will check references and will facilitate the offer and acceptance process. Cost for candidates traveling for interviews is not included in FGP’s fee.
The next Laurens County Council regular meeting will be Tuesday, May 11, 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. Meetings are also live-streamed and archived on the county website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.