Laurens County Council has cancelled its March 24 meeting and has allowed employees who are elderly and/or with child-care issues to work from home, with full pay.
The employees’ measure split the council, with members Jeff Carroll and Brown Patterson voting “no”. Carroll said some provision for being sure that “essential personnel” remain on the job needs to be made. The council amended the motion to say a supervisor and/or the county administrator must sign off on work-from-home requests.
The council live-streamed its Wednesday night meeting; about 30 people watched the 60-minute session. There was no indication of when the council would meet again.
Wednesday night’s session was designated an “emergency meeting”.
The council heard a presentation from department heads and the Cities of Laurens and Fountain Inn about emergency responses - 60 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in South Carolina, none in Laurens County, so far.
Emergency Management Director Joey Avery said he fully expects Laurens County to have a case(s) of the Coronavirus.
Also Wednesday, the county issued a 900-word document outlining when the governor made response announcements and how county officials responded.
“No one has been sitting on their hands,” Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood said.
The City of Laurens has declared a State of Emergency.
The City of Clinton will adopt an Emergency Ordinance at a called meeting Friday morning.
Most public buildings are closed, and schools are out until, at least, March 31.
County functions are continuing, although the main building, Hillcrest Square, is closed to the public. There is no court activity, except for emergency family court hearings. People can pay county bills at a drive-through window, or on-line.
“I am an optimistic person - this, too, will pass,” Council Member Diane Anderson said.
“Our personnel and chairman are working hard,” Council Member Brown Patterson said. “Look after those who can’t take care of themselves.”
