Laurens County Council has temporarily stalled a plan to give county employees - all of whom have been designated as essential - bonus pay for working during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a permitted use, although there is a total bonus-pay cap, for federal relief funds known as the American Rescue Plan Act. States, counties, cities and towns, and school districts have received money to assist in recovery from the on-going pandemic.
The council has spent $750,000 of its $13.1 million on three replacement ambulances. Councilman Luke Rankin’s proposal for additional spending was for $3,000 bonuses for full-time employees and $1,500 bonuses for part-time employees. It would require about 4 days lead time to have the bonuses distributed before Christmas.
Council Members Diane Anderson and David Tribble said they did not want to act on the proposal at Tuesday night’s meeting.
They said the ARPA money should not be spent “piecemeal.”
The Council does not have another meeting scheduled in December, but all members said they were open to having a called meeting.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs has recommended spending half the ARPA money now on equipment and infrastructure, saying he was open to spending the rest on “human” issues when it is distributed next year.
Plus, Higgs said, buying equipment now means it would not have to be budgeted for 2022-23 and purchased primarily through property taxes.
Rankin said he sent out an e-mail looking for feedback on his proposal. For bonus pay, he said, “In the grand scheme of things, it’s a small amount (400 employees).”
He said even with the bonus pay spending, council would have 85% of its money still left to spend.
“We need to do what surrounding counties have already done, especially for our first responders,” Rankin said.
“Having that money in the bank is not a good idea,” Tribble said. “I’m not opposed (to bonuses), I just don’t want to look at single items.”
Tribble offered a motion to table Rankin’s motion, and it passed 4-3.
In other business, council took no immediate action on the total request for $644,500 from the Laurens County Revolutionary War 250th Committee. The money will excavate, label with signs, and establish a driving-biking tour for 14 significant battle sites in Laurens County in the nation’s War for Independence.
An immediate need, the council was told, was for $20,000 to match a $5,000 state offer for archeology work at Fort Lindley. Council unanimously approved this “kickstart” to come from the FILOT Special Projects Fund (paid into by industries) which has more than $500,000 in it.
Council gave final reading approval to a replacement Subdivisions Ordinance and a fee in lieu of taxes ordinance for AG-TT Woodfield Owner, LLC, to construct a privately owned 318,000 sq ft spec building in the Woodfield industrial site (I-385-Gray Court).
Council passed a resolution reinforcing its position to recover money from Muffin Mam, a Laurens industry that has declared bankruptcy.
Council took the first step to entice Project Mikro, a Clinton-based project aiming to locate a $15 million, 93-jobs investment in the closed Shaw Industries building on Torrington Road.
An Airport Capital Improvement Plan and a way to build a fence to prevent wildlife-vs-airplane on-the-ground strikes also received County Council approval.
Council discussed in closed session a legal briefing from the county attorney and a contract for the buildings and grounds department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.