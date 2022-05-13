Two projects - a new industry for Clinton and a new budget for Laurens County operations - took second steps to becoming realities on Tuesday evening.
At its first of two meetings in May, the Laurens County Council moved ahead Project Dogwood, a $16.9 Million investment projected to create 135 new jobs in the City of Clinton’s second “spec” building at the Commerce Park. The name of the company will be disclosed on third and final reading - with a public hearing.
The “spec” building also will be grouped into its own multi-county industrial park, so routine maintenance can be approved by a small committee rather than come back to the full council - it is an arrangement similar to the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens.
On the budget, Council passed the document on second reading, but with last year’s figures. County Administrator Thomas Higgs has delivered a draft budget, and now council members will review it with the idea of adding to, subtracting from, or maintaining departments’ totals. They want to have the new budget in place by July 1.
Last year, Council directed the County Treasurer to levy property taxes equivalent to $13,851,000 - the value of one mil of tax this year is set at $140,000. County residents also pay a $65/household trash fee and a $25/registered vehicle roads fee.
Council has given the 2nd of 3 readings to an ordinance applying all Local Option Sales Tax money to property tax relief. The county is entitled to keep some of the money for operations, but is not required to do so. Council has retained part of the money in the past - to help with deficits - but projected growth in residential and business/industry areas this past year gives council a little cushion for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Council will discuss updated figures after its May 24 meeting (when it is scheduled to take another look at the subdivision ordinance). June 14 is identified as the public hearing date, with final figures and a final vote set for June 28.
A similar timeline is planned for the separate Fire Service Budget, outlining how a dedicated 18.91 mils of tax is spent on the county’s service of paid and volunteer firefighters. Council was told the county is waiting on 3 contracts with rural fire departments to make the final budget numbers.
The Laurens County Council approved the County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which allows for applications to FEMA for relief payments in the event of a natural disaster. The municipalities now will be asked to sign on to the county plan.
Council authorized acceptance of a $68,811 Local Emergency Performance Grant Award from the state. Council passed a resolution and gave 1st reading to an ordinance authorizing disbursement of $2.5 Million in American Relief Plan Act money - out of the $13.1 Million it is receiving from the Biden Administration’s ARPA fund.
This money is going to Laurens County non-profit organizations as COVID-19 relief.
In public comments, Council heard from Ashley Riddle and Nancy Garrison about what they believe is rapid, destructive residential growth in the South Fountain Inn area, and from Terry Wilkerson, of Greenpond Road, Gray Court, about a dirt-bike track adjoining his property.
Wilkerson said it was his 3rd appearance before the council about what he considers a community nuisance.
