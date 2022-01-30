Laurens County Council has set into motion a way to pay full-time county employees a $3,000 bonus and part-time employees a $1,500 bonus as a reward for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bonus is for employees on board as of Jan. 22, 2022 – the date that the council conducted a vision-setting workshop at the Chamber of Commerce office. Money comes from the $13.1 million that Laurens County will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. Half the money is in the county’s bank account now; the other half is coming from the federal government.
Bonuses are an allowed use for the money.
Laurens County also is in line to receive money from the National Opioid Settlements (based on a council resolution passed Jan. 25) but that amount has not yet been decided. The money can be dedicated only to law enforcement and treatment. The deadline to join the settlements was last Wednesday.
The South Carolina Opioid Litigation is in mediation with distribution defendants McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, and manufacturing defendant Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
In the premium pay matter, one concern for the council is the fact that volunteer firefighters are not eligible. Council Member David Tribble said he is especially concerned about this matter, and council in general is seeking a way to make an appropriation to each County Fire Department.
Council Member Diane Anderson voted “no” – she said county employees this year received an equitable pay increase based on findings of a compensation study, and ARPA money should be used to improve their lives. County Administrator Thomas Higgs has suggested, for example, hiring a nurse-practitioner to provide initial healthcare screening to employees and their families.
“We need to improve the environment our employees are working in,” Anderson said.
Premium pay is expected to receive final approval by the council on Feb. 22.
Generally, Laurens County Council will use its ARPA money based on this formula: $2.5 million for water/sewer and broadband infrastructure; $2.5 million for grants to non-profit groups stricken by the pandemic; and $8.1 million for county needs.
Council also authorized the Airport to apply for ARPA money - $32,000 for cleaning and for debt service retirement.
Council gave first reading to an ordinance remapping county council districts, based on the 2020 Census, but no maps of the newly drawn districts have been developed yet. It has to stay on track for final action in March so the November 2022 elections can proceed as scheduled.
The SC House and Senate and US Congressional districts also are being redrawn to accommodate population shifts and one-person, one-vote federal laws.
After a closed session to discuss human resources employment matters, Council agreed to sunset the Families First Covid Response action (working from home and sick leave during the pandemic) and send a notice of its repeal to all employees.
The Laurens County Council meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
