To compete in the Upstate jobs market, Laurens County Council has decided to raise the starting salaries of emergency medical technicians by $1,500 and paramedics by $3,000.
For the rest of its workforce, the council has commissioned a compensation study.
The measure passed on a 6-0-1 vote at the council’s meeting Tuesday evening. Council Member Diane Anderson abstained from the vote - to the emergency medical personnel she said, “you know I love y’all” but she favored waiting until budget discussions.
Meanwhile, 8 EMS vacancies continue to go unfilled, hampering the full effectiveness of the Laurens County Emergency Medical Service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SC DHEC figures show there are/have been 5,216 infections in Laurens County since March, 2020 - 817 infections in the past 2 weeks.
EMS Director Matt Pennington recommended the pay increase for his department, and an hours-worked incentive to help recruiting. Council turned down the hours proposal but urged Pennington to try again.
Council Member Jeff Carroll, who manages EMS in Spartanburg County, said EMTs are in heavy demand; he said Laurens County can’t just set its salary mark and expect applicants to come in, without incentives.
“We might say we want to buy gas for $1.50 a gallon; that doesn’t mean we can,” he said.
Carroll said the move to shore up EMS is important “to get us to budget time.”
“We can’t be competitive at the current pay. This is the same discussion we were having 10 years ago,” said council member David Tribble, recently elected again to the county council along with service in the State House and Clinton City Council. “The market has spoken - you can’t pretend it hasn’t.”
In other business, the Laurens County Council received a COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Director Joey Avery. He said 5 county employees are quarantining, and there have been 7 deaths in the county in the past 14 days.
Council made appointments to 8 boards and commissions, and announced appointments to special committees to oversee The Capital Initiative projects under the county’s direction.
The council approved a trash collection site for Gray Court - property donated by Vulcan - and heard that administration will continue to work with School District 55 about Gray Court-Owings elemenary school traffic in the area.
The council gave second reading approval to an ordinance deeding the Hayes Station Revolutionary War massacre site to a historic preservation group in Charleston. Second reading approval was given to a fee in lieu of taxes incentive to an industry, codenamed Project Delta (existing company expanding), and FILOT modification for ISO Poly. Council Member Tribble was named the council’s third representative to the board of the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
Council agreed to spend up to $1,200 for large signs at some Capital Initiative projects, and smaller signs at 25 parks being upgraded among the $35 million in projects spending. Council Member Luke Rankin voted “no”.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson asked members to sign on to a letter in support of a new, state veterans’ cemetery possibly for the Cross Anchor community, and Rankin asked his fellow council members to sign a letter endorsing the “heart beat bill,” a measure defining the life of a fetus for medical procedures, filed in the SC House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.