Laurens County Council gave unanimous approval Tuesday to a motion re-opening the County Government this Monday. Some employees have been working from home because of the Coronavirus threat.
Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts made the motion to re-open the county government, seconded by council member Brown Patterson. Pitts said he was “astounded” by what he heard on a conference call among county department heads - how these directors already had worked on ways to fully re-open their offices safely for employees and county residents.
Pitts called it a “cautiously opening.”
“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Patterson said. Court is not expected to resume before June 15. Voting is expected to happen on June 9. Public schools are closed for this academic year, and colleges have not had live Commencements because of the Coronavirus threat.
Worldwide, the cases total on May 13 was 4,384,627; deaths, 294,784; recovered, 1,626,315; worldwide recovery rate of 85%. South Carolina’s recovery rate is a little better - 86%, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. Most health experts are cautioning of a virus “second wave” in the fall months.
Pitts said the county workforce has gone “way above the call of duty” in responding to the threat.
Council Member Diane Anderson said she would like to see more mobile testing clinics set up in Laurens County neighborhoods. Hospitals conduct COVID-19 tests with an order from a physician in the hospital’s network; DHEC’s lab and private labs are analyzing the tests. The state health agency’s projection is South Carolina will see 56,621 cases of the Coronavirus before public immunity is established and/or a vaccine is developed and administered.
Laurens County and City governments and the City of Clinton on May 7 received donations of masks from the Renfro Corporation in Clinton. These were to be distributed at the local governments’ and emergency response agencies’ discretion.
South Carolina remains under a “state of emergency” related to the Coronavirus.
