The Cherokee War of 1776 will be the topic of the third lecture in the Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 7 p.m.
Durant Ashmore, Battlefield Preservationist and Historical Consultant, will speak about the Battle of Fort Lindley, Esseneca, and the Ring Fight.
The Field Trip to Fort Lindley will be the following Saturday, March 21. Mr. Ashmore’s stories bring to life the men, women, families and neighbors involved in the Revolutionary War in Upstate South Carolina. The guided field trip gives an opportunity to walk in their footsteps. All ages are welcome and will leave with knowledge of the great personal sacrifice of so many in the fight for liberty.
The lecture on March 17 will be at the Laurens County Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens.
The program and field trip are free, open to the public and suitable for all ages.
For more information, contact Durant Ashmore at (864) 915-6337, durantashmore@aol.com. Visit laurenscountymuseum.org, our Facebook page, or call the museum at (864)681-3678.
The Revolutionary War Lecture Series and field trips are held each third Tuesday and Saturday of the month through November. Subsequent lecture series are being planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.