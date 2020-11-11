Laurens County “must do everything we can to mitigate this virus,” the county’s emergency manager told the county council Tuesday night.
As cases rise to near 2,100 and deaths top 60 in Laurens County, the fight against COVID-19 continues with testing and precautions like masks, social distancing, canceling team events where cases are present, and restrictions on large indoor gatherings. Still, Joey Avery, Laurens County Emergency Management Director, said cases are rising in South Carolina, now in the pandemic’s 9th month.
Avery encouraged people to celebrate Thanksgiving, but he urged care in considering elderly relatives. There is no cure nor any vaccine for the coronavirus, which can cause the very severe respiratory illness, COVID-19.
“The numbers are certainly climbing,” Avery said. “Be cautious.” As long as there is COVID-19, there will be testing in Laurens County, he said, but the number of people showing up for tests is dropping. Testing will be Nov. 13 at Bailey Memorial Stadium, Presbyterian College; Nov. 18 in Gray Court; Nov. 24 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill; and Dec. 16 at Joanna Baptist Church.
The County Library in Clinton is closed because of a COVID-19 infection. The Hillcrest Square judicial center re-opened Nov. 2 after a COVID-19 infection and quarantining.
Laurens County saw a spike Nov. 6 when there were 33 new infections reported; the county experienced 12 new cases on Nov. 10. More than 4,000 people in South Carolina have died with the virus.
Also at Tuesday night’s regular Laurens County Council meeting, council was told about a $30,000 transportation study grant awarded to the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. It authorized Emergency Management to seek State Emergency Management and federal FEMA grants – one for $61,643 and one for $17,318. Council approved an agreement with Spartanburg Community College to allow EMS students to do their clinicals by riding with local paramedics; the college covers liability insurance.
Council agreed to seek requests for proposal for a compensation study, the first since 2008. The county already has a classification system for employees, and the study would recommend ways to keep the county competitive in the local jobs market. Council delayed action until after the first of the year on a proposal to raise the pay of paramedics and emergency medical technicians, to increase the Laurens County EMS’s competitiveness.
Council approved on the 2nd of 3 readings an ordinance placing a trash collection station on Vulcan property, Webb Road in Gray Court. People concerned about the ordinance were not allowed to make comments – a public hearing is on 3rd and final reading. Three people talked about the trash site in the general, public comments section of the meeting, saying it creates a hazard for their neighborhood. The matter will be studied further by the Public Works Department.
Normally, the Laurens County Council meets twice a month; however, no 4th Tuesday meetings will be held in November or December. The council meets, with masks optional and social distance seating marked, at 5:30 pm in the council chambers on the second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.
