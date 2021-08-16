GSA Business Report has selected Jamie Compton for the 2021 Class of Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 program honors the top 40 business professionals across the Upstate who have excelled in their chosen profession and in service to their community.
Compton currently serves as Assistant Vice President, Communications Director for Countybank where she leads Countybank’s corporate communications, brand development, internal and external marketing, social media presence, and public relations. During her time with Countybank, Compton successfully launched the bank’s external website and associate intranet.
“It is great to be part of an organization like Countybank that is focused on serving our clients and our communities,” said Compton. “We find ourselves working alongside our neighbors to make the communities in which we live and work a better place.”
Compton has almost 15 years of experience in the marketing and communications field and has working in a variety of industries, including financial services, technology, and nonprofit. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina and currently serves on Thornwell Charter School’s Board of Directors.
“I graduated from the original Thornwell School, located in Clinton, before it closed in 2007. Like many alumni, I was excited to see them reopen as a charter school in 2019,” said Compton. “Serving on the Board is one way I believe I can serve my alma mater while also giving back to the community.”
