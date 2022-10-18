The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday.
As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and 20 warrants were successfully served.
The arrested subjects were charged with an array of different crimes, including the apprehension of one murder suspect and an attempted murder suspect.
