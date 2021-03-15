The committee that was selected to oversee the renovations of the Historic Laurens County Courthouse has chosen a design scheme.
John Hansen, Craig Gaulden & Davis Inc. presented the committee with three schemes to choose from. Each scheme that was presented allowed the courthouse to continue to stay on the National Register of Historic Places.
Scheme A had the walls on the south elevation restored to the 1911 exterior walls and windows. The north side had glass infill to prevent competing with the historic structure.
Key features from scheme A include the ground floor level would have exterior access to public restrooms. The first level would have entry galleries on both sides.
Scheme B presented some similar aspects as A but on the north elevation the infill would be refilled with new recessed infill with historic architectural features that would not compete with the building’s historic architecture. The south elevation would also be refilled like the north elevation.
B would also feature access to public restrooms on the ground floor. The first level in scheme b would have more room for storage/meeting areas.
Scheme C showed a platform alteration on the first level that was not seen in either scheme A or scheme B. C had the same the same north and south elevations as scheme B.
The exact use of the areas inside the courthouse can change as the committee continues to discuss the best ways to utilize the space. Some ideas have included a veterans museum on the ground floor, a visitors center on the ground floor, and the second level continuing to be used for Laurens County Council meetings with storage and meeting areas on the level as well.
The committee chose scheme B as their desired scheme to present to the Laurens County Council to vote upon.
Editor's Note: Scheme A, B and C are in the photo carousel above
