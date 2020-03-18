Laurens County officials are continuing to monitor the impact that COVID-19 is having on the Laurens County community and the services the County provides to its residents and visitors.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, County offices located at the County’s Hillcrest Judicial / Administration Building, located at 100 Hillcrest Square, Laurens, will no longer allow the general public to enter until further notice.
The following offices will provide services under these adjusted operations:
Laurens County Administration - The Office will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.
Laurens and Clinton Public Library - Both Branches are closed to public until further notice. Bookmobile services have also been suspended. The library webpage, www.lcpl.org will have updated information about hours, programs and services.
Some services may be reduced but the library has thousands of e-books, video streaming and other electronic items available from the “Electronic Resources” section of its webpage www.lcpl.org. In addition, the library is offering library cards via phone.
“All you have to do is give us a call,” says Director Ann Szypulski, “and we will be glad to issue a card number if you are a Laurens County resident. We will also walk you through how to set up e-books on your devices and help you with anything else that we can. This is a time for extra attention and maybe even bending the rules a little.”
The library is committed to continue services while following DHEC and CDC recommendations to keep its staff and the citizens of Laurens County as safe as possible. This includes delivering books to the curb, waiving fines on overdue books and possibly story times via the Internet.
Call the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 or the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 for more information.
Laurens County Public Works and Solid Waste Management:
The Office will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail. All Solid Waste Management operations will continue a normal schedule, including the County’s Rural Green Box Collection Centers.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office:
The Office will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.They will continue to respond to emergency calls for service involving crimes in progress or other incidents threatening someone’s well-being or life following standard procedure.
Visitation at Laurens County Johnson Detention Center has been suspended until further notice.
EMS & Fire:
First responders are taking appropriate actions to ensure the health and wellness of all Laurens County Emergency Service personnel to continue to provide our services and meet the needs of the citizens. There will be a modified response to all calls for service until further notice.
Do not be alarmed if they have a mask, gloves and safety glasses with an outer garment that is not part of their normal uniform attire. They are dressed this way for their protection as well as the protection to citizens. Should you have any questions of that person, please ask them to produce their official county ID which each one carries with then and should be visible.
Communications / 911:
The 911 Administrative Office will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.
All 911 addresses and FOIA request will be conducted over the telephone and all delivery will be by fax, e-mail or US postal delivery
The 911 Center will still be fully operational
911 Dispatchers will be asking additional screening questions from the caller
Laurens County Magistrate, Summary and Municipal Courts:
The Office will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.
South Carolina Judicial Branch has cancelled all traffic court and jury trials until further notice. If anyone has a court date already set for April please contact the court with this information as soon as possible in order for the court to start the reschedule process. If you should have any questions please feel free to give the court a call.
Family Court will be holding Emergency hearings only
Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor and Assessor:
These Offices will be accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.
Any business needing to be conducted with the offices of the Laurens County Treasurer, Auditor or Assessor will be conducted at the drive-thru window.
Due to the concern for the COVID-19, the following procedures are in place.
- Payments for taxes would continue to be taken on the website http: www.laurenscounty sctaxes.com and via phone 1-866-984-9289 along with the night drop available after hours.
- The drive through would be available during normal business hours (9:00 am until 5:00 pm)
- During normal business hours someone from the Auditor and Assessor's Office would be available at the drive through area for time-sensitive vehicle and real property tax concerns.
- All other questions and concerns would need to be handled by telephone during business hours.
- Assessor's Office 864-984-6546 Option 5
- Auditor's Office 864-984-2535 Option 5
- Treasurer's Office 864-984-4742 Option 5
Laurens County Building Codes & Inspections:
This office will be conducting all business accepting phone calls, emails, faxes and mail.
Laurens County Voter Registrations:
The Laurens County Registrations and Elections office, located at the historic courthouse, will be open for filing for an elected office only.
