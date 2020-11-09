clinton library

Due to a COVID-19 case, the Clinton Branch of the Laurens County Library will be closed to the public until further notice. 

Curbside pickup will continue at the Clinton Branch on a limited basis, but the public will not be able to enter the building for computer use or any other reason.

Please call 864-833-1853 between 1 and 6 pm to arrange curbside pickup of books and other materials. 

The Laurens Library remains open; however, temporary disruptions or closings may occur due to re-carpeting of the headquarters building. 

Everyone is asked to call 864-681-7323 for curbside pickup or computer use at Laurens. Check www.lcpl.org for updates. 