Due to a COVID-19 case, the Clinton Branch of the Laurens County Library will be closed to the public until further notice.
Curbside pickup will continue at the Clinton Branch on a limited basis, but the public will not be able to enter the building for computer use or any other reason.
Please call 864-833-1853 between 1 and 6 pm to arrange curbside pickup of books and other materials.
The Laurens Library remains open; however, temporary disruptions or closings may occur due to re-carpeting of the headquarters building.
Everyone is asked to call 864-681-7323 for curbside pickup or computer use at Laurens. Check www.lcpl.org for updates.
