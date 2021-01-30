The Board of Trustees of the Laurens County Public Library System will implement changes with their operations due to staff exposure to Coronavirus-19 cases.
Beginning Monday, February 1, the Laurens Library building will be temporarily closed to patrons. The Clinton Library will operate at regular business hours.
All library fines are now suspended and will not accrue. Library staff will continue to work, and encourage patrons to take advantage of “Curbside Services.” To use this service, please request your items through their online catalog https://www.lcpl.org/ or call the library between Mondays through Fridays between 9:00 am -5:00 pm to let them know what materials you would like to receive.
Staff will fill the request and have items available for pickup. The library is offering curbside printing. Patrons must email all prints to scanlcpl@gmail.com. The library will allow ten free prints a day.
The library will also offer Big 10 bags for juvenile and teen readers. The library also has mobile hotspots for checkout. All online services are still available, including access to e-audiobooks.
For more information, please contact Renita Barksdale at rbarksdale@lcpl.org or call 864-681-7323
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.