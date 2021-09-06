Fifteen percent of Laurens District 55 students and teachers are currently COVID-19 positive or quarantined, according to District 55 data from Sept. 2.
District 55 has 156 students positive (2.88%) and 718 students quarantined (13.25%). Eighteen staff members (2.28%) have tested positive and 23 staff members (2.91%) are quarantined.
The total number of staff and students currently out due to COVID-19 is 915.
Active cases include:
Staff Quarantined
Staff Positive
Students Quarantined
Students
Positive
Total All
EB Morse
0
3
30
6
39
Ford
1
1
11
7
20
GCO
1
2
81
24
108
HT
4
3
62
27
96
LES
4
3
48
9
64
LMS
2
0
163
14
179
LDHS
4
5
223
66
298
SMS
3
1
86
1
91
Waterloo
2
0
14
2
18
District 56 schools are reporting 112 students positive (3.96%) and 279 students quarantined (9.87%) per their COVID-19 dashboard as of August 30, 2021. The district is also reporting 10 staff positive (2.22%) and 6 staff quarantined (1.33%).
Active cases include:
Students Positive
Staff Positive
Students Quarantine
Staff Quarantine
Total All
CHS
55
4
110
1
170
CMS
36
2
82
1
121
CES
7
2
24
2
35
Eastside
12
0
39
1
52
JWES
1
0
7
0
8
MS Bailey
1
1
17
0
19
