covid 19

Fifteen percent of Laurens District 55 students and teachers are currently COVID-19 positive or quarantined, according to District 55 data from Sept. 2.

District 55 has 156 students positive (2.88%) and 718 students quarantined (13.25%). Eighteen staff members (2.28%) have tested positive and 23 staff members (2.91%) are quarantined.  

The total number of staff and students currently out due to COVID-19 is 915.

Active cases include:

 

Staff Quarantined

Staff Positive

Students Quarantined

Students

Positive

Total All

EB Morse

0

3

30

6

39

Ford

1

1

11

7

20

GCO

1

2

81

24

108

HT

4

3

62

27

96

LES

4

3

48

9

64

LMS

2

0

163

14

179

LDHS

4

5

223

66

298

SMS

3

1

86

1

91

Waterloo

2

0

14

2

18

District 56 schools are reporting 112 students positive (3.96%) and 279 students quarantined (9.87%) per their COVID-19 dashboard as of August 30, 2021. The district is also reporting 10 staff positive (2.22%) and 6 staff quarantined (1.33%).

Active cases include:

 

Students Positive

Staff Positive

Students Quarantine

Staff Quarantine

Total All

CHS

55

4

110

1

170

CMS

36

2

82

1

121

CES

7

2

24

2

35

Eastside

12

0

39

1

52

JWES

1

0

7

0

8

MS Bailey

1

1

17

0

19