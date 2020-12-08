The Laurens Library is operating on a reduced schedule the week of December 7 due to a Covid-19 case quarantine.
The library will be open from 9am to 1pm, Monday through Friday until December 14. The Clinton Library is operating on regular hours from 10am-6pm, but closing between 1 and 2pm for lunch and cleaning.
Patrons are asked to call the Clinton Library at 864-833-1853 or the Laurens Library at 864-681-7323 for more information or updates.
