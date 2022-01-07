Because of the steep rise in COVID-19 throughout the state and the high infection rates, patients coming to Prisma Health emergency departments will no longer be allowed to have visitors except under special circumstances.
The change is effective Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m. This will apply to all Prisma Health hospital’s emergency departments, including Laurens County Hospital.
Visitors and care partners will be asked to wait in their cars or offsite once a patient has been checked in. Updates will be provided by phone and follow guidelines for patient confidentiality.
Exceptions will be determined by the patient’s ED team and include:
- Pediatric patients (under age 18) or when an adult arrives accompanied by a child
- Patients with care needs or unable to give consent, or when an adult patient arrives accompanied by an adult with care need
- End-of-life events
This step is needed to protect patients, visitors and team members during this unprecedented Omicron surge, said Prisma Health officials.
Visitation to other Prisma Health facilities will continue on its current restricted basis. For details, see PrismaHealth.org/COVIDvisitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.