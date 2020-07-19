Prisma Health is offering community screenings for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 21 from 8 a.m.–noon at Clinton High School.
Anyone who thinks they might have COVID-19 will be tested. No one needs a doctor’s order. Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay and no appointment is needed.
All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. Everyone will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
Test results should come back within four days. Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.
In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be rescheduled.
For more information, go to www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.