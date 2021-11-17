The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 3:30pm-6:30pm at Ford Elementary School.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 50% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
Attendees 12+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
Attendees 12+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 18+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.
