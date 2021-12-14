The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Laurens District High School on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4-7pm.
All approved vaccines will be available, including pediatric.
The first 50 people receiving their first vaccine will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Duke Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, NC on December 30,2021 with transportation included.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 50% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
