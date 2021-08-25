The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, August 27 from 6pm-10pm at Laurens District 55 High School.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 44% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
Attendees, age 12 and above, will receive the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees can receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Recipients will receive a gift card, while supplies last.
