The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9am-noon on Main Street in Gray Court during the Gray Court Christmas Parade.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 50% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
For every 100 vaccinations, Sony speakers, Firesticks and a 50" TV will be raffled off. $50 gift cards will be raffled off for every 10 vaccinations to those who receive their first dose.
