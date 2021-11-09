The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1:30pm-5:30pm at Mt. Carmel AME Church, located at 209 Mt. Carmel Church Road, in Gray Court.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
All Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Vaccine recipients will receive a gift card, while supplies last, and will be entered to win a prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.