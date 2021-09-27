The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 3:30pm-6:30pm at Hickory Tavern School.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 47% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 72% nationally.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
Attendees 12+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees will be able to receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Recipients will be entered to win a laptop.
