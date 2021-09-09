The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9am-2pm at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 44% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
Attendees 12+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Recipients will receive a gift card (while supplies last) and be entered to win a wireless speaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.