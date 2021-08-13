The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, August 14 from 10am-noon at 100 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens. The clinic is a part of the Anthony J. Sims Back-to-School Giveaway.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 41% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
Attendees, age 12 and above, will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine and adults age 18+ will be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Attendees can receive either their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
