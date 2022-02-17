In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 44% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.
There will be a free vaccine clinic, on to the public, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at the District 55 administrative office, located at 301 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.
Attendees 5+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
Attendees 5-11 can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 12+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 18+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Moderna vaccine
