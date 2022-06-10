In an effort to encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 43% of eligible Laurens County residents are fully vaccinated.
There will be a free vaccine clinic, open to the public, at the City of Laurens Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18 from 10am-2pm at 100 East Main Street in Laurens.
The Pfizer (ages 5+), Moderna (18+) & one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) (18+) vaccines will be available.
