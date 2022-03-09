In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 45% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be a free vaccine clinic, open to the public, on Sunday, March 13 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm at Pentecostal Church Road to Eternal Life, located at 241 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.
The Pfizer (ages 5-11 & 12+), Moderna (18+) & one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) (18+) vaccines will be available.
