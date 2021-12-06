The South Carolina Department of Education and DHEC will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at District 55 schools.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 - E.B Morse Elementary and Laurens Middle School
Wednesday, Dec. 8 - Laurens Elementary and Sanders Middle School
Thursday, Dec. 9 - Ford Elementary and Waterloo Elementary
All vaccination clinics will be held from 3:30pm-6:30pm. All approved vaccines will be available, including pediatric.
According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 50% of eligible Laurens County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.
In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Laurens County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It.
