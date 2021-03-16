The Clinton Police Dept. continues to investigate a shooting at Oak Street Park on March 10.
On Monday, warrants were obtained on Gary Lee Jacks of Clinton for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun. Jacks has not been located at this time.
At approximately 3:30pm on March 10, the Clinton Police Department responded to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in reference to an individual who had arrived with severe injuries from a gunshot wound. Investigators quickly determined that the incident/crime scene was located at Oak Street Park in Clinton.
Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jacks, please contact Captain Tyrone Goggins with the Clinton Police Department at 864-833-7512 or crime stoppers at 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).
