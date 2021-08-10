At their August commissioners meeting, CPW approved a $3,000 donation to the Laurens City Police.
The donation will go towards Laurens Police's third annual Halloween Golf Tournament. The tournament is their biggest fundraiser for the Christmas in the City program.
General Manager John Young advised the commissioners that they worked the $3,000 into their budget yearly.
Laurens Commission of Public Works has been awarded grant funds from South Carolina Rural Water Association. The grant is worth over $25,000.
Young also announced that they do not have a set date for reopening the lobby. August 1 was the date CPW was aiming for but there has been a delay in the materials needed for barriers to protect both customers and employees.
