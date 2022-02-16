Laurens Commission of Public Works commissioners unanimously voted to approve an increase in service charges for septic tank pumping services at their February meeting on Monday night.
The new prices began on February 14, 2022.
Since January 1, 2013, the Commission provided septic tank pumping service, through the use of a private individual engaged in that business, for those customers who reside within the corporate limits, where sewer service is not available.
There will be no charge to the customer for pumping service rendered once per calendar year. Any pumping service rendered to a customer more than once per calendar year shall be charged to that customer in an amount equal to the amount charged to the Commission by the private pumping service.
Next business day prices will increase from $40.00 to $60.00 per hour. Same business day will increase from $60.00 to $80.00 per hour. After-hours prices will increase from $60.00 to $100.00 per hour.
The increased prices are service charges for labor and equipment only and do not include material, which will be billed as an additional charge.
The commission also voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to accept the bid from Granite Inliner, LLC of Gastonia, North Carolina to complete the Little River Sewer Rehab Project. The bid is for $952,726.00, which was the lowest bid CPW received for the project. The resolution also allows General Manager John Young to execute the associated contracts related to the project.
