The Laurens Commission of Public Works has approved a $3,000 donation to The SAFE Home.
Executive Director Dawn Ardelt was present to ask the commissioners for a donation of $2,500. The Safe Home caught fire on July 24, and they are working to remodel and fix the fire damage. They are having to get up to date with the new fire codes, which includes sprinklers that are connected to public water.
Ardelt explained that last year they helped on 1,900 calls, sheltered 200 families, and helped 900 families out of the shelter. That included helping get 42 families into new homes and helping with utilities.
If the organization raises $75,000 by the end of 2020, Silent Tears will match the amount. So far, they have raised $29,000. They also have $6,000 pledged but Ardelt said they do not count the money until they have received the money. Ardelt said that they had just learned about the Silent Tears program days before the fire.
Commissioner Gerald Abercrombie made the motion to not just donate the $2500 they were asking for, but to raise the amount to $3000. The motion was seconded and passed by the commissioners.
General Manager John Young later asked the commissioners to approve Resolution 20-04, accepting the bid from Momentum Construction Service LLC for Water Plant improvements. Approving this allows Young to execute the required contracts related to the project. The commissioners approved the resolution.
