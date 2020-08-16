On August 3, PRTC contractors hit a 4-inch gas main on Poplar Springs Road while laying fiber wires. According to CPW General Manager John Young, the natural gas division is lucky to have not had more gas mains hit while PRTC is laying their wires.
The Natural Gas division has also been notified that they will be receiving a refund from Transco for the reservation overcharges and resulting settlement in the amount of $339, 211.65.
On July 6, lightning hit a substation on Mill St. that led to a widespread outage of over 600 customers. Delta Star came out and is working to replace certain parts of the substation as well as changing or replacing oil that is in the substation. This will cost several thousands of dollars.
The SC DOC grant that the Water/Sewer division applied for, for improvements at the “ATW” site was rejected. According to Young, the reason they were given was that the grant money ran out before they reached their request.
